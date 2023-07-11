Africa: Cosafa Cup - Angola Lose to Mauritius

Luanda — Angola national team lost to Mauritius 0-1, on Monday, in the second round of the 22nd edition of the 2023 COSAFA Cup being held in South Africa for the sixth straight year, this time in Durban city, from July 5 to 16.

Played at King Zwellthini Stadium, the sole goal of the match was scored by Aurelien (8').

With this result, following a 1-1 draw with Mozambique in the opening game, Angola reached one point, while Mauritius got their first three points.

The Angolan team led by Zeca Amaral face Lesotho on Wednesday, while Mozambique face Mauritius.

On Monday, Mozambique lost 0-1 to Lesotho, now leaders of the group C with six points, while Mozambique have just one point as a result of the 1-1 draw with Angola.

The title holders Zambia beat Comoros 2-1 on Sunday in the second round of the Group B, after losing in the opening match on Thursday 0-1 to Malawi.

Malawi lead Group B with six points, followed by Comoros with three points, the same as Zambia, and Seychelles with zero points at the bottom of the table.

South Africa lead the Group A with four points, while Botswana and Eswatini share three points each. Namibia are at the bottom of the standing.

Meanwhile, South Africa defeated Botswana 2-1 on Saturday, while Namibia lost to Eswatini 2-1.

Tuesday's match will oppose Malawi to Comoros and Seychelles to Zambia, South Africa will face Eswatini while Namibia are to clash with Botswana.

GVA/Amp/jmc