Angola: Commander Hails Navy's Contribution to Northern Region's Development

Luanda — The commander of the Angolan Navy (MGA), Admiral Valentim António, highlighted Monday the Navy's contribution to the development of the northern region of the country, in particular of Soyo municipality, northern Zaire Province.

The admiral, who was speaking at the celebrations of the 47th anniversary of the MGA marked on July 10, stressed the fact that the facilities that support operational activity of ships are located in a strategic area, in which the Zaire River is located, catalogued among the largest in the world and an international communication route of complex configuration.

The Navy in the region has always been a factor for the development of this city and one of the largest employers, as many citizens find jobs there, whether administrative, providing support or as labourers in the naval workshops, the admiral said.

The Navy commander added that the region's geographic location has the potential to attract tourists and bring economic advantages, having pointed to the existence in the area of important oil and gas exploration facilities, factors of paramount importance for the country's development and whose protection and defence is an imperative and essential mission of the Navy.

According to the commander, it is also a border area close to countries that together with Angola and within the framework of regional organisations must cooperate to maintain the security of the region, in the face of dangers and threats that occur in national seas.

The commander underlined the Navy's medical assistance provided for the population of the Soyo municipality in addition to public health services, stressing the potential of the recently reopened naval base.

"The Navy is grateful and the people of this city has always had and will have in this base a safe harbour", Antonio said, adding that the Soyo naval base is the largest infrastructure built by this branch of the Angolan Armed Forces over its 47 years of existence.

The commander explained that over the past few years, the Navy has been reinforced with ships and speedboats and that the arrival of larger combative capacity vessels are expected to arrive soon in the country to secure greater presence in the seas and safeguard national sovereignty.

In addition to these naval platforms, modern maritime surveillance systems and various sensors will enable better planning and decision-making of operations.

According to the commander, the Navy is on a good path, as naval educational establishments reach cruising speed and officers are trained with expected quality.

He recalled that the naval base, whose construction dates back to the 1960s, went through periods of destruction as a result of the post-election conflict in the country between 1992 and 2002, demanded modern and functional infrastructure.

The celebrations of the 47th anniversary of the Angolan Navy was led by the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, Jõao Lourenço, who re-inaugurated the Soyo Naval Base.

The activity was marked by a parade of troops attended by members of the government, diplomatic corps and defence attachés of embassies accredited to Angola, traditional authorities and religious entities. VC/AL/Amp/jmc