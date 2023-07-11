Angola: Vice-President Chairs 1st Ordinary Session of HIV/Aids Fight Commission

11 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, will Tuesday in the Province of Luanda lead the First Ordinary Session of the National Commission for the Fight Against HIV/AIDS and Major Endemics (CNSLS-GE).

According to a note from the Vice President's support office, among other items on the work programme of the 1st Ordinary Session, the presentation of the Summary of the Main Results and Challenges of HIV/AIDS and Major Endemic Diseases and the situation on the Draft Presidential Decree Updating the CNLS-GE and approval of its Regulations will be addressed.

The commission, which is headed by the Vice-President, aims to coordinate and guide the entire fight policy, promote the involvement of the different partners of the government, mobilise the necessary resources and develop actions to improve knowledge about HIV/AIDS and the Great Endemics that plague the country.

FMA/VM/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.