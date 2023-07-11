Angola: Vice-President Chairs 1st Ordinary Session of HIV/Aids Fight Commission

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, will Tuesday in the Province of Luanda lead the First Ordinary Session of the National Commission for the Fight Against HIV/AIDS and Major Endemics (CNSLS-GE).

According to a note from the Vice President's support office, among other items on the work programme of the 1st Ordinary Session, the presentation of the Summary of the Main Results and Challenges of HIV/AIDS and Major Endemic Diseases and the situation on the Draft Presidential Decree Updating the CNLS-GE and approval of its Regulations will be addressed.

The commission, which is headed by the Vice-President, aims to coordinate and guide the entire fight policy, promote the involvement of the different partners of the government, mobilise the necessary resources and develop actions to improve knowledge about HIV/AIDS and the Great Endemics that plague the country.

