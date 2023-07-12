Kenya: Govt Halts Retesting of PSV Drivers in Last Ditch Effort to Avert Strike Action

11 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The government has suspended the mandatory retesting of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers in a bid to forestall a looming strike set for Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transport said Tuesday the suspension will remain in force until September 1, 2023, even as it announced the constitution of a "multi-agency team to look into grievances raised by operators".

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said all stakeholders will submit representatives by August 1, 2023, after which a 14-day window will be provided for the submission of recommendations.

"The committee will among other things review the grievances raised by the drivers and conductors," Murkomen said.

More to follow...

