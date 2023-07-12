South Africa: Truck Drivers Lucky to Escape Injury

Truck drivers narrowly escaped injury as their trucks were set ablaze by fully armed attackers in eNselene on the N2 near Richards Bay on Monday night.

The attack occurred around 9 pm, when the attackers stopped trucks, forced the drivers out of the cabs and demanded their belongings.

The drivers complied and the attackers set the trucks that belong to a number of companies on fire.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed the incident, stating that the police from eMpangeni responded to the robbery and are investigating cases of arson, theft, and attempted murder.

No injuries were reported among the drivers.

Providing further details, the City of uMhlathuze spokesperson Bongani Gina said three freight trucks were torched on the N2 at Canefields between eNseleni and eMpangeni.

Emergency services responded to the incident at approximately 5.40 am on Tuesday morning and all drivers managed to escape unharmed.

This incident follows another truck arson attack on the N3 at Van Reenen Pass, where six trucks were torched early on Monday.

The truck drivers survived a shooting by the assailants. These incidents are believed to be linked to protests by local drivers against the employment of foreign truck drivers by freight companies in South Africa.