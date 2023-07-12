Kenya: President Ruto Holds Talks With Visiting Iran President Raisi

Nairobi — The Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, arrived in the country on Wednesday on his official State visit.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua welcomed President Raisi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The visiting Head of State subsequently proceeded directly to State House, Nairobi, where he was accorded a 21-gun salute.

President William Ruto, who is hosting his Iranian counterpart Raisi, engaged in bilateral talks focused on enhancing relations and fostering mutual prosperity between their respective countries.

President Raisi's visit was initially marked by confusion due to conflicting statements from Kenyan state officials.

The visiting President was originally scheduled to arrive in the country on Tuesday, but his tour was postponed due to what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited as the incomplete process of finalizing crucial Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

"The schedule of the president has now been reviewed to allow for finalization of key MoUs (memoranda of understanding) that are central to the furtherance of relations," Kenya's foreign ministry said.

After concluding his visit to Kenya, President Raisi has a scheduled continuation of his African tour, which includes planned visits to Uganda and Mozambique.

The rare visit to the three African countries marks the latest diplomatic effort by the Islamic Republic to forge new alliances and ease its international isolation.

The three-day trip will be the first by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years.

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani described the trip as "a new turning point" which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

He also said the rapprochement is based "on common political views" between Tehran and the three African countries.

Iran has stepped up its diplomacy in recent months to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.