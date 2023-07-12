South Africa: Power Utility Ramps Up Power Cuts Amid Freezing Temperatures - South African News Briefs - July 12, 2023

Power Utility Eskom Announces Return of Stage 6 Load Shedding

Power utility Eskom has announced the return of stage 6 power cuts due to the loss of generating units, reports The Citizen. The rotational power cuts - known locally as load shedding - come amid freezing temperatures sweeping across the country. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 07:00 until 14:00 on Wednedday July 12, 2023. Thereafter, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice, the power utility says.

Report Raises Funding Questions About Deputy President Mashatile's Luxury Residence

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is living in a luxurious R37-million house owned by his son-in-law and one of his children, reports News24. The property is registered under a 99-year lease to Legacy Properties, a company owned by Mashatile's family members. The purchase was funded through a loan from Nonkwelo Investment Holdings (NIH), another company associated with his son-in-law. Nonkwelo Investments, also linked to NIH, has received loans from a government entity. Mashatile denies influencing loans or contracts.

Eusebius McKaiser's Family and Friends Demand Answers from Funeral Company

Family and friends of the late media personality Eusebius McKaiser want answers from Avbob after they were disappointed by how the funeral home handled his memorial and funeral services, reports TimesLive. They accuse Avbob of delivering poor service, using the events for marketing without consultation, and excessive branding. They also experienced issues with cosmetic work, inadequate scaffolding at the gravesite, and a casket mishap. The family demands a replacement headstone, a refund, and a public apology. Avbob is investigating the matter and plans to address the concerns.

More South African news