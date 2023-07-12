South Africa: Police Briefs Media On Criminality Targeting Trucks in Various Provinces, 12 Jul

press release

Police Ministry and SAPS management to brief nation on response to criminality targeting trucks in various provinces

The Ministry of Police and the South African Police Service (SAPS) management will on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, brief the nation on the police's response to acts of violence targeting freight trucks in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces.

The briefing which will be attended by the Provincial Commissioners of the affected provinces, will provide updates on the police's response to the acts of criminality as well as plans in place to track down the culprits and bring them all to book.