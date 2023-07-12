South Africa: Title Sponsor Vitality Drops Netball World Cup At 11th Hour Over Lack of 'Mutually Agreeable Partnership'

11 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Vitality, a subsidiary of Discovery, has withdrawn as title sponsor of the Netball World Cup set to be hosted in South Africa at the end of the month.

At the 11th hour, Vitality, the title sponsor of this year's Netball World Cup, has withdrawn as sponsor of the tournament set to be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa for the first time ever from 28 July until 6 August 2023.

With the Netball World Cup less than three weeks away Vitality, a subsidiary of Discovery, said in a statement that they "were unable to reach a mutually agreeable partnership" with World Netball.

Discovery will continue to serve as sponsors to the South African national netball team as well England -- serving as title sponsors for the latter.

"[I]t was our intention to be the title sponsor of the Netball World Cup 2023. Regrettably, following negotiation, we were unable to reach a mutually agreeable partnership," the statement read.

"Discovery is therefore focusing its support for netball on the national teams in South Africa and England, namely the Proteas and the Vitality Roses.

"This is aligned to the update from World Netball and the Netball World Cup 2023 announcing Telkom and Spar as premium partners of the tournament sharing the major billing, with a roster of other major partners now coming on board."

Commitment

