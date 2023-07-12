South Africa: Still a Long Road to Run for Caster Semenya Despite Winning Discrimination Ruling

Yann Caradec/Flickr
Caster Semenya at the Meeting de Paris on June 30, 2018.
11 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nick Said

Caster Semenya has taken a small step towards competing at Paris 2024, but faces a long battle against World Athletics regulations.

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has taken a potentially small step towards competing at Paris 2024 but there is a long way to go in her battle against World Athletics regulations that have kept her largely idle for four years.

South African Semenya, an athlete with differences in sexual development (DSDs), has been involved in a legal battle over regulations that prohibit her from running unless she medically lowers her natural testosterone levels.

The 32-year-old middle-distance runner first took her fight to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest court, and later the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT).

Semenya lost both cases, although when CAS ruled against her four years ago it accepted that it meant she was being discriminated against but its judges ruled 2-1 that "such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving World Athletics' aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events".

However, Tuesday's judgement by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), delivered in her favour by a slender margin of four to three, states that she was in fact discriminated against by the SFT, who did not consider respect for her private life and...

