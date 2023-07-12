South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Called in to Probe Binned SA Tourism-Spurs Sponsorship Deal

11 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

Seven incidents previously reported to the SA Tourism whistle-blowing hotline -- but never followed up on -- are being probed by the Special Investigating Unit. Among them is understood to be the aborted R1bn sponsorship deal between SA Tourism and the British soccer club Tottenham Hotspur.

Under the previous executive leadership and board of SA Tourism, whistle-blower complaints seem to have stacked up without action.

The new board has called in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to look into seven previously neglected issues dating back to May 2022.

A letter sent to SA Tourism staff by interim board chairperson Tim Harris last week, seen by Daily Maverick, confirms this.

The letter notes that as part of the new SA Tourism Board's induction process, briefings were held with employees of SA Tourism.

"During the briefings we received, management brought to the board's attention seven outstanding whistleblowing reports, submitted through the SA Tourism Hotline, concerning incidents that could have a negative reputational impact on the entity," the letter states.

These reports date "as far back as May 2022", says the letter.

"The board deliberated on all the reported incidents, and given our fiduciary obligations, resolved to have them investigated. It is important that such reports are fully investigated to ensure that there is accountability for any wrongdoing, and to prevent a cloud hanging over those that have been falsely accused."

The letter states that the SA Tourism Board consequently approached the SIU and agreed that "several" investigators would...

