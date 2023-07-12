Rwanda: Army Mourns Fallen Peacekeeper

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) says it is "deeply saddened" by the death of a peacekeeper serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), it said in a statement issued on Tuesday July 11.

The soldier was killed in an attack on a MINUSCA patrol on July 10 by unidentified armed elements, near Sam-Ouandja, Haute-Kotto Province, North-eastern Central African Republic (CAR).

"The RDF firmly condemns the attack and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen peacekeeper," the statement said.

"RDF peacekeepers remain committed to the protection of civilians within the mandate of MINUSCA, and the other peacekeeping missions under which our troops serve."

MINUSCA earlier said the killing of a UN peacekeeper could amount to a war crime. The mission said three armed elements were killed and one captured, as the peacekeepers managed to return fire against the attackers.

It continued to secure Sam-Ouandja, with the arrival of additional peacekeepers on July 5, and force and police patrols conducted in the town and its surroundings.

UN officials including the UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the Head of MINUSCA, Valentine Rugwabiza, condemned the attack.

A despicable attack on a UN peacekeeping patrol in the Central African Republic led to the death of a peacekeeper from Rwanda, said UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on July 10, 2023.

According to the RDF, currently, Rwanda is the fourth biggest troop contributing country with 4,585 military personnel in support of the UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan (UNMISS) and MINUSCA.