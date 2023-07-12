Rwanda: Youth Minister Tips Diaspora Youth on Patriotism, Investment Opportunities

The Minister for Youth, Abdallah Utumatwishima has urged over 60 diaspora youth, who are on a transformative two-week tour of Rwanda, to be patriotic and embrace Rwanda's heritage, cherish its beauty, and shape its future, irrespective of their backgrounds.

During the inaugural day of the Rwanda Youth Tour on Monday, July 10, the aim was to provide a profound experience for Rwandan youth residing abroad. The tour allowed them to reconnect with their homeland, delve into its history, and understand its vision for a brighter future.

Utumatwishima highlighted the profound connection the youth share with Rwanda, evident through their enthusiasm for visiting the country. Regardless of Rwanda's painful past and the circumstances that led to their parents leaving the country, he assured them that Rwanda now belongs to each and every one of them.

He encouraged them to explore every corner of the country, immerse themselves in its natural splendor, and seize the countless opportunities it offers.

"You are not mere visitors; you are cherished sons and daughters of Rwanda," he emphasized.

The Rwanda Youth Tour, organized by the Rwanda Youth Club of Belgium, has evolved into a significant annual event. Its primary objective is to reunite young Rwandans living abroad with their roots and inspire them to contribute to the country's ongoing transformation. This year's edition spans from July 10 to July 22.

Jasmine Kabandana, one of the founders of the Rwanda Youth Tour initiative, acknowledged that the previous two editions witnessed the participation of 55 and 102 individuals, respectively. Notably, seven participants secured employment or internships in Rwanda, while one person is currently developing a project. Furthermore, 25 participants applied for Rwanda identification cards, illustrating a growing interest in their homeland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Rwanda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The current group comprises 65 participants from diverse countries, including Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Gabon, Kenya, Mauritius, Guinea, Canada, and the United States. With ages ranging from 18 to 29, nearly half of the participants have either never visited Rwanda or haven't returned in more than four years.

Their itinerary includes visits to the liberation trail in Nyagatare and Gicumbi, the King's palace in Nyanza, Akagera National Park, Musanze caves, Lake Kivu, among other destinations. They will engage with senior Rwanda National Police officials, visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial, and meet with RDB officials to explore opportunities in Rwanda.

Gaelle Umubyeyi, an attorney, shared her personal journey with the audience. Born and raised abroad in Belgium, she assured the youth that the rewards of living in Rwanda surpass the difficulties. In Rwanda, their presence is unquestioned, as it is their home.

"The first step is to dare to come, learn, and witness the beauty for yourself. Once you realize that a part of you is forever connected to Rwanda, you can contemplate taking the leap. Rest assured, you are welcome here!" she added.

Furthermore, the commendable contributions of young Rwandans actively engaged in their communities abroad were acknowledged, along with their significant involvement in important events, such as the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.