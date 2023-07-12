Rwanda: Property Worth Rwf200 Million Lost in Kimironko Fire

11 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Losses incurred by businesses gutted by an inferno in Zindiro, Kimironko Sector in Gasabo District in the wee hours of Tuesday are estimated at Rwf200 million, The New Times has learnt.

The fire started at approximately 2:4a.m in one of the woodshops in the area before it spread to other businesses, including a food canteen and a cooking gas store, according to eyewitnesses.

The head of the cooperative of workshop owners in the area, Alice Singanire, said the property destroyed may amount to Rwf200 million, adding that it includes carpentry machines, wood and cooking gas.

Property not insured

She noted that they had reported the losses to local authorities.

Meanwhile, the businesses were not insured, Singanire added.

"After the Gisozi workshops had been destroyed by fire (in February), some businesspeople from our workshops approached insurance companies to ask for insurance services, but the companies did not readily accept. They told them that there was a need to talk about it more with their bosses," she noted.

