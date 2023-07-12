Rwanda: UN Chief Condemns Attack That Killed Rwandan Peacekeeper

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned an attack on the UN mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) on Monday, July 10, in which left one Rwandan blue helmet dead.

A MINUSCA patrol on Sam-Ouandja-Ouadda axis, Haute-Kotto Prefecture in north-eastern Central African Republic (CAR) came under attack by unidentified gunmen, resulting in the death of the Rwandan peacekeeper.

"The Secretary-General expresses condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper, to the people and Government of Rwanda," Guterres's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric said in a Tuesday statement.

The MINUSCA immediately opened an investigation into the exact circumstances of this attack, Dujarric said.

Guterres recalled that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

"He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice swiftly," Dujarric noted.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of the Central African Republic, he said.

The UN Security Council also released a statement condemning the attack.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, as well as to Rwanda. They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations. They paid tribute to all peacekeepers who risk their lives," the Council President Barbara Woodward said.

Woodward added that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against MINUSCA peacekeepers constitutes a basis for sanctions designations.

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) condemned that attack, adding that Rwanda peacekeepers "remain committed to the protection of civilians."

According to the RDF, Rwanda is the fourth biggest troop contributing country with 4,585 military personnel deployed to the UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan (UNMISS) and MINUSCA.