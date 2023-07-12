Rwanda: Properties Worth Rwf235 Million Damaged By Fires - Police

11 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The fire outbreaks that affected three different locations in the City of Kigali on Tuesday, July 11 damaged properties valued at Rwf235 million, according to preliminary estimations from Rwanda National Police (RNP).

The fire that gutted woodworking workshops in Zindiro, Kimironko Sector in Gasabo District caused damages valued at Rwf200 million and was caused by an electrical short-circuit, RNP spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera, said.

Another fire that burnt three vehicles at a car repair shop in Gatsata Sector, Gasabo District was caused by a faulty wiring system.

The third fire incident that happened at the Expo Ground in Gikondo, affecting the former office of the Kinyarwanda newspaper Imvaho Nshya located in Kicukiro District, caused minimal damage to the building, and printing machines owned by RPPC were spared.

This was also caused by an electrical short-circuit, he said.

"All these fire outbreaks were put out before they could wipe out all the areas/property from where they had broken out," Kabera noted.

No deaths have been recorded.

