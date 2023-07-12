Rwanda: Vehicle Destroyed, Three Others Damaged in Gatsata Fire

Fire engulfed one car and slightly damaged three others in an area called 'mu Cyerekezo garage' in Gatsata sector, Gasabo District, on July 11.

Some witnesses argue that the cause of the incident was a welding spark that ignited the petrol that had been spilled on the ground in the area, thus causing the nearby car to catch fire. They said the incident started around 10 am.

"One car was set on fire and it spread to others. If it weren't for the interventions by the police and residents that helped put out the fire, it would have gutted all the cars," said one witness who preferred to remain anonymous.

Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera said the fire incident which occurred at Gatsata was caused by a faulty wiring system.

It is noteworthy that this is one of three fire outbreaks that occurred on the same day.

They include the fire incident which destroyed property in Kimironko, Gasabo District, and another that caught a building block that houses Kinyarwanda newspaper Imvaho Nshya in Gikondo sector, Kicukiro District.

Kabera said that preliminary estimates put the value of the damaged property for all three fires in question in the region of Rwf235 million.

"All these fire outbreaks were extinguished before they could wipe out all the areas/property from where they had broken out," he said.