Somalia Releases a Preliminary Report On Mogadishu Plane Crash

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Civil Aviation Authority spoke about the plane crash at Mogadishu airport, which injured two people who were among the passengers onboard.

A preliminary report from the aviation authority said that the plane skidded off the runway, which was the reason for the accident.

The aviation agency said the plane was leased to HALA Airline. The statement added that the plane flew from Garowe airport with 34 passengers and 4 crew members.

The Somali aviation authorities investigating the accident which sent a wave of shock among the travellers at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport.