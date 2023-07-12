Somalia Releases a Preliminary Report On Mogadishu Plane Crash

11 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Civil Aviation Authority spoke about the plane crash at Mogadishu airport, which injured two people who were among the passengers onboard.

A preliminary report from the aviation authority said that the plane skidded off the runway, which was the reason for the accident.

The aviation agency said the plane was leased to HALA Airline. The statement added that the plane flew from Garowe airport with 34 passengers and 4 crew members.

The Somali aviation authorities investigating the accident which sent a wave of shock among the travellers at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.