Malawi: President Chakwera Appoint Paul Phiri As New Army Commander

12 July 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Lt General Paul Valentino Phiri as New Army Commander.

Phiri has replaced Vincent Nundwe as army chief.

"In exercise of the powers vested in him under Section 161(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi and Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, has appointed Lt. General Paul Valentino Phiri as the Commander of the Malawi Defence Force, and has promoted him to the rank of General with immediate effect," reads the letter in part.

Until his appointment, Phiri was deputy Army Commander.

