Western Sahara: President Ghali Receives Committee in Charge of Disseminating the Results of the Second Ordinary Session of the National Secretariat

The President of the Republic and Secretary-General of the Polisario Front Mr. Brahim Ghali, , received on Tuesday evening, members of the committee charged with disseminating the results and recommendations of the second ordinary session of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made on the progress of the meetings concerning the dissemination of the results of the second ordinary session of the National Secretariat and the most important concerns expressed by citizens, in addition to searching for the most effective ways to find appropriate solutions to all concerns expressed.

The second ordinary session of the National Secretariat dealt with in detail the aspects of national action, stressing the need for complete harmony and field work to implement the decisions of the Sixteenth Congress of the Polisario Front.