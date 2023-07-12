Algeria: Minister of Public Health Meets With International Agencies in Algeria

Algeria — The Minister of Public Health, Mr. Salek Baba Hasnna, held today, an evaluation meeting with international agencies working in health field in Algeria.

The meeting was attended by the Sahrawi Ambassador to Algeria, member of the National Secretariat, Mr. Abdelkader Taleb Omar, the President of the Sahrawi Red Crescent, Mr. Bouhebini Yahya Bouhebini, as well as representatives of international organizations supporting the health field.

The meeting dealt with the health situation in the Sahrawi refugee camps in light of the indicators of the year 2022, as well as a comprehensive evaluation of the various health projects and programs in the Sahrawi refugee camps.

The meeting also listened to important interventions on some topics such as: human resources, implementation of the strategic plan for health 2022/2026, health awareness, and the nutritional status of Sahrawi refugees.

The meeting examined work prospects and perceptions that would improve the quality of health services provided in various Sahrawi health institutions and ways to develop them.

The meeting was also attended by a delegation from the Ministry of Public Health, including Al Salek Mohamed Omar, Secretary General of the Ministry, Swilem Hannan, Director of Personnel and Training, Entada Hamdi, Director of Cooperation, Alain Abdullah, Health Representative in Algeria.