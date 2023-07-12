Algeria: Minister of Public Health Meets With International Agencies in Algeria

11 July 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algeria — The Minister of Public Health, Mr. Salek Baba Hasnna, held today, an evaluation meeting with international agencies working in health field in Algeria.

The meeting was attended by the Sahrawi Ambassador to Algeria, member of the National Secretariat, Mr. Abdelkader Taleb Omar, the President of the Sahrawi Red Crescent, Mr. Bouhebini Yahya Bouhebini, as well as representatives of international organizations supporting the health field.

The meeting dealt with the health situation in the Sahrawi refugee camps in light of the indicators of the year 2022, as well as a comprehensive evaluation of the various health projects and programs in the Sahrawi refugee camps.

The meeting also listened to important interventions on some topics such as: human resources, implementation of the strategic plan for health 2022/2026, health awareness, and the nutritional status of Sahrawi refugees.

The meeting examined work prospects and perceptions that would improve the quality of health services provided in various Sahrawi health institutions and ways to develop them.

The meeting was also attended by a delegation from the Ministry of Public Health, including Al Salek Mohamed Omar, Secretary General of the Ministry, Swilem Hannan, Director of Personnel and Training, Entada Hamdi, Director of Cooperation, Alain Abdullah, Health Representative in Algeria.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.