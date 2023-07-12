Kenya: Safaricom's Workforce Increases By 675 After Ethiopia's Entry

Nairobi — The number of Safaricom staff increased by 675 in the full year ending March this year, a new report shows, coming on the back of Ethiopia's entry.

In its 2023 annual report, the telco says that the number of employees grew from 5,941 as of March 2022 to 6,616 during a similar period this year.

Safaricom Ethiopia began its telecommunications services in the country in October last year, opening a huge market opportunity for the Kenyan unit of Safaricom.

The event, which was held in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, was attended by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa.

Its entry into the Horn of Africa country saw it hire new staff from the country, pushing up its headcount.

"A total workforce complement of 6,616, including Safaricom Ethiopia staff at 909, of which 81% is local talent," the firm says in its annual report.

Additional staff increased the telco's employee costs from Sh22.6 billion to Sh28.3 billion in the period.