Kenyan Nurses, Midwives to Work in Saudi Arabia

Nairobi — Kenyan nurses and midwives will soon be able to work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through a new deal.

The Kenyan Government and KSA have collaborated to enhance safe, regular, and productive labor migration between the two countries.

In an announcement, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has requested that qualified nursing and midwifery Kenyans submit their applications.

Areas of interest are nursing and medical, surgical, adult intensive care unit (ICU), pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and midwifery.

Applicants will be required to fulfill requirements such as a bachelor's degree in Nursing Sciences or midwifery, a minimum of two years' experience in the field, and a valid police clearance certificate, among others.

"This initiative has facilitated employment of thousands of Kenyans in various economic sectors in the KSA which has expressed willingness to recruit additional health care workers from Kenya."

Employed nurses will be offered renewable one-year job contracts, minimum salaries of Sh177,059 per month, 48 hours of work per week, and insurance, among others.

"Interested candidates can register as Job Seekers can make their applications through the National Employment Authority (NEA) online portal......while details of the recruitment and migration process can be accessed from the Ministry's website......OR the National Employment Authority (NEA)...," it added.