Somalia: PM Calls On Puntland Leaders to Resolve Polls Dispute Through Dialogue

Mogadishu — The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre has called for a peaceful end to the political conflict in Puntland state following deadly clashes.

Barre said that he contacted some of Puntland's leaders, urging them to strengthen peace and resolve disputes through amicable dialogue.

On the other hand, he called on Somaliland to stop shelling the city of Lasanod. The PM described it as unfortunate that the people are constantly hit with mortars.

Prime Minister Hamza called on Somaliland to withdraw its troops from their locations and accept the calls from the Somali community and the international community.

He said that everything should be resolved through dialogue, in order to end the conflict and described it as unfortunate that it continues.