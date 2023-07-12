Botswana: Pilikwe United Moves Up

Francistown — Pilikwe United Football Club from the eastern block have been promoted to Debswana First Division North (DFDN) league after walloping Desert Buffalos of the northern block during playoffs played at Calendron grounds in Francistown recently.

Both teams met after they took second spot in their respective blocks in promotional playoffs games for second division teams played on the weekend of June 1 and 2.

Desert Buffolos had beat City Kings of Gumare streams 4-0 to attain position two whilst Pilikwe United beat Shoshong United 1-0 to garner the same position.

Pilikwe United or PLK as it is known in football circles, had an upper hand in ball possession in the first half creating good scoring chances but failed to hit the back of the net and the two teams went to recess with a 0-0 all draw.

However, Desert Buffalos returned to the second half as an organised squad creating clear cut passes which saw Zuma Sekoko nearly scoring a header but his ball went wide.

Gaobatlelwe Kabelo of Pilikwe United opened the score sheet for his team in the 71st minute after dribbling past Desert Buffaloes defence and tapping into the net a perfect goal.

However, the goal by PLK boys did not demoralise the opponents who at some certain point also enjoyed ball possession. Luck was however not on their side until the referee called it a day.

Conceding defeat, Desert Buffaloes Coach, Bapisane Molopata said although they lost the match his boys played very well . He said they had prepared well for the encounter and attributed the loss to fatigue saying the team had played a series of games before the playoffs.

For Pilikwe United coach, Bakanuki Maseko, it was all happiness, saying 'we are a strong team who deserves to be in the upper league,.

"Our boys and supporters are happy with the outcome of the game ,"he added.

BOPA