Malawi: Minister Matola Challenges to Advance Power Generation Development

12 July 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola challenged Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) to develop a strategic plan that speaks to the aspirations of the country's power generation development.

Matola was speaking on Tuesday in Lilongwe during the processes of reviewing the Strategic Plan for EGENCO with its stakeholders.

He said Malawi 2063 is very clear that it is the government's intention to continue investing in the energy sector beyond hydro which is currently the main source of energy.

"It is government's wish that alternative sources of energy including solar, coal and thermal shall be tapped and used in sustainable manner that avoids or minimizes environmental degradation," adding that as a nation we need to have sustainable power development.

Matola added that it is his ministry's responsibility and desire to completely mitigate any potential shortages in power generation that leads to frequent power outages and results in reduced investment in the growth of mining and Industry.

This is why EGENCO is supported to ensure that the company produces not just enough electricity but reliable, diversifies and affordable power for people, he explained.

The minister further said despite a lot of challenges the company faced, global and natural disasters, they came out of them hence the restoration of Kapichira and Tedzani power stations among others.

In his remarks, EGENCO Chief Executive Officer, William Liabunya, said since the launch of their 2018-2033 strategic plan, five years of implementing there has been a number of achievements as well as challenges that necessitated the review of the plan in order to align it with the new trends in the market and incorporate lessons learnt.

"The plan provided a sense of direction in terms of the company's investments, operations, projects and how to sustainably generate power for generations," he said.

However, he said, reviewing of the plan and contributions from stakeholders will not only lead to the company's growth but also to that of the nation in developing sustainable and efficient power.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.