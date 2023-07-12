Zimbabwe: CCC Files Criminal Case Against Mutodi After Ex-Deputy Minister Opened Fire On Opposition Supporters

12 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member has filed a case against Zanu PF's Bikita South aspiring legislator Energy Mutodi who opened fire on opposition supporters at a rally last week.

John Mupanduki (30) opened a case under RRB 5583028 on July 9.

Mutodi allegedly fired gunshots at CCC members who had gathered at Baradzanwa township in Bikita awaiting leader Nelson Chamisa's arrival.

The sacked minister reportedly besieged the CCC rally venue and started pelting stones before firing two gunshots at opposition members. He was accompanied by a group of Zanu PF supporters in two trucks.

RELATED: Violent clashes erupt; ex-deputy minister Energy Mutodi opens fire on CCC supporters - claims opposition spokesperson

Sources alleged he was in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a well-known member of a Zanu PF affiliate Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

Mutodi had challenged CCC to prove its case, further mocking the crowd which had gathered for the rally.

"I challenged Mr Chamisa's CCC supporters to show me any wounded person from a purported shooting and they could not. But I can show without doubt his audience was too small to be addressed by a reasonable presidential aspirant," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.