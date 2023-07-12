Botswana: Makwala to Lead Gabz Night Marathon

Gaborone — The much anticipated inaugural edition of the Gabz Night Marathon is promising an exciting and thrilling experience for running enthusiasts. Set for August 5, the marathon will be headlined by athletics icon Isaac Makwala as the chief runner.

A concept of the Run Gabz Club, the distinctive event seeks to encourage a healthier lifestyle and reintroduce the joy of safe nightlife.

In an interview with BOPA, the marathon's chief executive officer, Mbakiso Mawila said as well as bringing attention to the issue of safety in the city, the run would be an opportunity for both locals and tourists to appreciate the city's architecture and cultural diversity.

Mawila explained that the night marathon intended to dispel the fear associated with the nightfall where people were afraid to run their businesses, go for a walk, exercise, or live freely in their homes. He emphasised that this marathon marked a historic event for the country as it was the first of its kind.

"Through a highly followed sporting event that is a marathon, we are bringing together all stakeholders in areas of safety, crime and health to dialogue and come up with newer innovative strategies to make streets and homes safe for all, and cultivating healthier lifestyles through exercise," he said.

Mawila stated that they aimed to give Gaborone residents and visitors, especially women and children, an opportunity to be free and enjoy their city at night.

As a new concept to Botswana, but not to the world, he said the marathon had attracted a lot of interest even from neighbouring countries.

"Botswana has just submitted a bid for AFCON 2027. This is yet another perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our ability as a country to host international sporting events," he pointed out. "It is also an effort to diversify Botswana's tourism portfolio through sports."

He said as organisers they had involved the Botswana Police Service and private security companies to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

BOPA