Botswana: Small Businesses Should Work in Clusters for Efficiency

Mookane — It is in the interest of small businesses to work in clusters so that they can receive better assistance and for them to improve production.

One the other hand, Batswana should be welcoming of locally made products.

Ministry of Entrepreneurship's Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ms Helen Chilisa, advised during Mookane Mini Consumer Fair held on Saturday that government would continue to invest on programmes geared towards sustaining livelihoods, promoting local economic development, enhancing human capital as well as pursuing environmentally sustainable investment by adopting a green transition model of development.

"If we take advantage and leverage on the resources and programmes availed by the government, we can turn this country into a high income through or handicrafts. Through platforms like consumer fair, our artifacts can go global and be marketed outside boarders, thus contributing to our economy as a country," said Ms Chilisa.

By so doing, Ms Chilisa said there would a reduction of a dependence on government welfare programmes.

Ms Chilisa encouraged Batswana to bear testimony and appreciate the skills and talents inherent in local communities which was also reflective of the rich culture Botswana had.

The consumer fair was to instill the spirit of entrepreneurship, competitiveness as well as self-reliance among small businesses.

Ms Chilisa also encouraged those doing artisanal work (tiro ya diatla) to appreciate what they do and show consistency in their work, for them to gain more support from the locals.

She also advised that it was important to brand and package their products in an appealing and dignified way.

"This will add more value and attract more sales," she said.

The event was themed: "Local Resources and Indigenous Skills for Sustainable Communities."

BOPA