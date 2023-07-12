Kenya: Iran Agrees to Establish a Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mombasa

Nairobi — Iran has agreed to setup a vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa after signing an agreement with the Kenyan Government.

The Coastal facility will manufacture Iranian-made vehicles dubbed Kifaru.

Kenya and Iran early today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the areas of fisheries, agriculture, ICT and housing.

"I express our appreciation of our bilateral cooperation in the promotion of trade particularly in the export of Kenyan products," President William Ruto said while hosting his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in State House Nairobi.

"I sought the president's commitment in facilitating the export of more tea, meat and other agricultural products to Iran, and through Iran to the central Asian countries," Ruto added.

President Ruto also revealed that Kenyan tea sector had immensely benefitted from the Iranian market through export.

For instance, he said that the country exported tea worth $28.4 million to Iran in the first quarter of this year, representing an eight-fold increase from the same period last year.

The duo also agreed to strengthen blue economy partnerships by supporting startups and facilitating the sector through research and technology.

"I'm very happy that this morning we have signed an MOU that will give us the necessary framework for us to tap into our blue economy resources that are underdeveloped in Kenya," added the President.