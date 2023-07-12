Kenya Seeks to Grow Trade Deal With Iran

12 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya will exploit the strong ties it enjoys with Iran to expand trade.

President William Ruto said trade volumes between the two countries are still low but with potential to grow.

He explained that Kenya and Iran will strike a formula that will facilitate higher exports of tea, coffee and meat.

"This will bring about the much-desired trade balance that is in favour of Iran."

He made the remarks on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, after holding talks with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

President Ruto observed that Kenya will also use the West Asian country's wealth in technology and innovation for its development.

He pointed out that the setting up of the Iran House of Innovation and Technology in Nairobi will offer the right platform for Iranian and Kenyan businesses.

"This is an innovative way of enabling enterprises to access Iranian technologies, skills and information."

He explained that Kenya and Iran are strategically located to be each other's key points of entry into their respective regions.

"We will seek to capitalise on this unique advantage for our prosperity."

As a consequence of regular interactions, President Ruto argued that Kenya and Iran have signed more than 22 MoUs and agreements.

The instruments have been key to the cooperation in development, education, scholarships, infrastructure, health, water, fisheries and agriculture.

During their meeting, Dr Ruto and Dr Raisi witnessed the signing of new MoUs and agreements in the areas of agriculture, livestock, culture and heritage, information, ICT, fisheries, housing, urban and metropolitan development.

President Ruto lauded Iran's support in health, terming it a critical step towards the realisation of Kenya's Universal Health Coverage.

President Raisi lauded Kenya's commitment to creating a friendly environment for foreign businesses.

He said more Iranian firms will establish operations in the country, paving their way to accessing EAC, COMESA and AfCFTA markets of more than 1.4 billion people.

"The Kenya-Iran relations can always be strengthened for our benefit," he said during a media briefing. - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.