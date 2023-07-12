Morocco Aspires to Raise Cooperation Ties With Angola to Active Partnership - FM

Rabat — Morocco aspires to elevate its cooperation relations with Angola to the rank of active partnership, affirmed Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, on Tuesday in Rabat.

Speaking at the opening of the 3rd Morocco-Angola Joint Cooperation Commission, which he co-chaired with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola, Téte Antonio, the Moroccan top diplomat underlined the shared ambition and will to raise cooperation relations between the two countries to the level of an active partnership, capable of contributing to the consecration of peace and stability on the African continent.

The desire to strengthen cooperation relations between Morocco and Angola has been expressed at the highest level, as clearly demonstrated by the meetings between HM King Mohammed VI and His brother His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola in 2017 and 2018.

Bourita noted that today, more than ever, the African continent needs countries that are guided by proactive visions, far removed from divisions and narrow-minded calculations, and resolutely determined to move forward to build the future.

This vision, he added, forms the basis of the Kingdom of Morocco's convictions, and stems from the High Royal Orientations and the long history of interaction that has characterized the Kingdom's relations with brotherly and friendly African countries and peoples.

Morocco, which has in the past fought with great conviction and patience for the freedom and independence of African countries and peoples, is today determined to cooperate with these countries, to enshrine the foundations of union, the values of solidarity and the development process, and to make these objectives one of the priorities of its foreign policy, said the Minister.

Bourita noted that on the basis of these convictions and this forward-looking vision for integrated development in Africa, which is one of the priorities of the Kingdom's foreign policy, Morocco is working to establish a win-win partnership with Angola.

On the other hand, the Minister assured that economic and commercial relations between the two countries are undergoing a growing evolution insofar as the value of Moroccan exports to Angola reached 68 million dollars last year, including chemical and food products as well as electronic equipment, knowing that imports from Angola amounted to 8 million dollars and mainly concern petroleum products.

However, these results still fall short of the economic and commercial potential and opportunities offered by the two countries, which means that the partnership between Morocco and Angola certainly has promising prospects, said the Minister, stressing that the various structuring projects launched by Morocco are likely to act as a lever to help stimulate this dynamic, particularly in the sectors of renewable energies, technical and engineering services, the automotive industry and tourism.

Bourita also pointed out that increasing the number of air services between Morocco and Angola is one of the most important projects to be tackled, given its positive impact on the pace of trade and transport traffic between two important regions of the African continent.

On this occasion, the Minister called for a strong commitment from the various players in the private sector to strengthen economic cooperation between Morocco and Angola, assuring that without a real commitment from businessmen and economic operators, the level of commercial transactions would not reach the expected objectives.

He went on to say that the 3rd session of the Morocco-Angola Joint Cooperation Commission was an important opportunity to develop bilateral cooperation and implement a new partnership policy aimed at optimizing relations between the two countries.

Bourita also expressed his conviction that this session will create the necessary and appropriate conditions to launch a new stage in strengthening bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Angola.

He further noted that this meeting is also an opportunity to build an active partnership, to raise bilateral cooperation to the level of excellence of the bonds of friendship and historical relations uniting Morocco and Angola, and to explore new potential for cooperation.

The Minister pointed out that this session is being held against a backdrop of complex international and continental challenges that call for a high level of political consultation and constant consensus, as essential mechanisms for preserving stability and establishing peace, welcoming the fact that Morocco and Angola have sufficient experience and expertise to play together pioneering roles in this sense on the African continent.