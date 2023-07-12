Kenya: Nairobi to Set Up Industrial Park Along Thika Road to Boost Trade, Employment

12 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is set to create an Aggregated Industrial Park along Thika Road, bringing together various traders and artisans from throughout Nairobi to boost trade and employment, particularly for the youth.

Speaking during the launch of Dandora Land Registry on Monday, governor Johnson Sakaja stated that the industrial park will increase trade in Nairobi by opening up new markets, including those in neighboring and other countries where finished items can be sourced.

"We are set to establish a County Aggregation Industrial Park along Thika road. The city is not like other counties that have produce, our resource is our intellect, our youth," he said.

"This is a space for the youth to develop their skills. It will generate direct job opportunities for artisans in the informal sector and promote use of locally available resources that would in turn lower the cost of construction."

He added that the park is in partnership with the National Government.

Sakaja noted that the industrial park will be a significant supplier of furnishings and building supplies for the current low-cost housing projects being carried out by both the National and County governments.

"There is no need to import furniture with this industrial park, from here contractors can source doors, metal work and other materials," he said.

