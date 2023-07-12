Tunisia: Call for Applications for National Innovation Contest, July 12-November 1, 2023 (Apii)

12 July 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) announced on Wednesday the organisation of the 5th National Innovation Competition under the aegis of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and in partnership with the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) and the German cooperation agency GIZ.

The 2023 edition aims to support "innovation and technological development and scientific research through the introduction, promotion and establishment of innovative projects in the fields of

of the ecological technological transition, relevant to the industrial sector, in particular clean industry, the circular economy and the reduction of carbon emissions.

Applications for the National Innovation Contest can be made online, from July 12, 2023 to November 01, 2023, via the following link: www.concoursinnovation.tn">www.concoursinnovation.tn">www.concoursinnovation.tn

Three prizes will be awarded in each of the following categories:

- Technological and Digital Innovation

- Ecological and socially responsible innovation

- Collaborative Innovation

- Frugal Innovation

- Marketing and sales innovation

The competition is open to

- Industrial companies and related service providers

to industry

- Universities, research centres, laboratories or units

- Start up

- Professional associations

- Support structures for innovation and technology transfer.

- Independent innovators

Further information is available on the website www.concoursinnovation.tn">www.concoursinnovation.tn or contact us by email at: concours.innovation@apii.tn

