Uganda: Four Struck By Lightning

At least four people are nursing injuries at Arinyapi health centre III in Arinyapi sub-county, Adjumani district after they were struck by lightning.

Eye witnesses said the incident occurred in Melekwe village, Elegu Parish, after the four male adults took refuge under a tree during a light drizzle.

Arinyapi sub-county local council III chairperson Dominic Seseseko, has identified the four men as Alafi John aged 25, Leku Godfrey 26, Edeku Paul 19, and Anyovi Stephen 25.

Health officials at Arinyapi health centre III have confirmed that the four men are in stable condition and are undergoing medication.