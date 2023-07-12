Kenya: Atwoli Urges Govt to Tame Rogue Private Employment Agencies

12 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, has urged the government to expand the scope of bilateral labor migration agreements to encompass all types of employment in order to combat "modern-day slavery."

While highlighting the recent agreement between the government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding work opportunities for nurses and midwives, Atwoli emphasized the need for the government to regulate private employment agencies that he alleged engage in "unethical practices" and oversee the "mistreatment of Kenyan workers."

"The Ministry of Labour should take full charge of Labour Migration and forthwith stop the operations of private employment agencies which have been promoting modern-day slavery," Atwoli said.

The Labor Ministry, represented by Principal Secretary Geoffrey Kaituko, had announced that qualified nurses and midwives could apply for opportunities in the Saudi Kingdom, where they would receive a minimum salary of Sh177,000.

The areas of interest included nursing, medical, surgical, adult intensive care unit (ICU), pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and midwifery.

Francia Atwoli, who commended the initiative, urged the government to extend its considerations beyond specialized workers and also include domestic workers.

"The decision to engage directly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signifies the government's dedication to ensuring the well-being of its citizens who seek employment opportunities abroad," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.