Kenya: Matatu Operators Count Losses Amid Protests

Nairobi — Matatu operators are counting losses as most of them stay away from roads amid demonstrations by the opposition side.

A spot check by Capital FM revealed near-empty bus terminus, with commuters staying away from the Central Business District to avoid being caught up in the melee.

"Today transport has been paralyzed. There are no commuters and most of our fleet are lying idle. That means that by close of business today we will have made great losses," said Dennis Maguta, a driver at the Temple Road bus terminus.

Since most of them depend on the transport sector for incomes, Maguta said they will go home empty-handed today.

"There is no business today. This is a big challenge. Most of us will go hungry today," bus driver Musyoka Mutisia said.

The matatu operators subsequently called on the government and the opposition to speedily solve their differences so as to return the country to normalcy.

"We cannot continue this way," added Musyoka.

Azimio reiterated Monday that they will not be cowed even as they step up their demonstrations in a bid to have the government bow to their pressure.