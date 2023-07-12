Somalia: Elite Political Leaders Gather to Discuss National Issues

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh and ex-leaders are gathering at Villa Somalia on Wednesday to discuss the current political and security situation.

The head of state will brief the former presidents, prime ministers and opposition leaders on the achievements of the government in the first past year in office.

The meeting is attended by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former Prime Ministers Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gas, Hassan Ali Kharye and Speakers of Parliament Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan and Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari.

The president said that the main purpose of this meeting is to consult with the leaders on the war on Al-Shabaab, the next election model and finding a resolution to the crisis.

Hassan Sheikh thanked the leaders for responding to his invitation to attend the forum, which becomes the first of its kind the government consults with the political stakeholders.

The government works around the clock to overcome the challenges in finalizing the Constitutional review, democratization, and implementing democratic elections.

The country is now facing an Al-Shabaab threat after the government dislodged the group from major ground last year after launching an all-out war in August.