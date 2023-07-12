Somalia: UNICEF Alarmed By Deaths of 6 Children in Landmine Explosion

Mogadishu — UNICEF is deeply saddened by reports that six children were among the victims in a landmine explosion that killed 8 people on Sunday, near the town of Bulaburde, in the Hirshabelle state of Somalia.

The children were part of two families traveling in an auto-rickshaw when it struck the landmine. Losing loved ones in such tragic circumstances is heartbreaking. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and wish the injured a quick recovery.

"This tragic incident comes barely a month after 22 children were killed by unexploded ordnance in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, once again highlighting the dangers that children in Somalia face as they go about their daily lives. After decades of conflict, Somalia has become one of the most dangerous places on earth for children, according to the recent UN Secretary-General's Report on Children and Armed Conflict. In 2022, more than 3,000 cases of grave child rights violations were verified, with 200 children killed and nearly 600 maimed."

"All parties to the conflict in Somalia have a duty to handle ordnance with care, to avoid contaminating populated and transit areas with explosive remnant of war, to clear existing mines and unexploded devices, and to scale up mine risk education among children and communities."

"The safety of children must be the primary consideration in all situations and no effort should be spared in upholding their rights to a safe and protective environment."

"UNICEF is working with the government and partners to provide care and assistance to child victims of landmines in Somalia and with civil society actors to provide risk education and awareness on explosive ordnance to children and their caregivers to better protect themselves."