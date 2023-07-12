Africa: Manake Urges Delegates to Explore Botswana

12 July 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thato Mosinyi

Gaborone — Delegates attending the US-Africa Business Summit have been urged to stay in Botswana beyond the summit dates and explore the country's beautiful game reserves and national parks.

Said assistant minister of trade and industry, Ms Beauty Manake at their welcome dinner on Wednesday: "I implore you to take advantage of your stay here to visit places such as the Okavango Delta, Makgadikgadi Pans and Tsodilo hills just to mention but a few," Ms Manake said.

She said the Makgadikgadi epic, a sport and adventure tourism event with activities such as skydiving, tandem jumps, fun quad biking, horse riding, and camping was scheduled to resume at the end of the summit, and invited the delegates to immerse themselves "in an adventure like no other". Also speaking at the reception Absa Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Arrie Rautenbach said the summit's focus was to build a better future for Africa's economic enhancement. Mr Rautenbach said he was hopeful that the summit would improve intra-Africa trade, enhance industrialisation, and strengthen continental and regional value chains.

Moreover, he said it was pleasing that the summit was hosted in Botswana, adding the choice of the theme: Enhancing Africa's value in Global value chains, aligned with Absa's commitment to Empowering Africa's tomorrow, together ... one story at a time, whereby the bank plans to increase its black ownership to above 25%.

