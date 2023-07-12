Africa: USAID Announces Appointment of Prosper Africa Coordinator

press release

Washington, DC — Today, the United States Agency for International Development is excited to welcome British A. Robinson as the new Coordinator for Prosper Africa. Prosper Africa is the U.S. government's flagship national security initiative aimed at strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between the United States and countries throughout Africa by creating new jobs, diversifying global supply chains, and investing in the continent's infrastructure and digital transformation.

At the helm of Prosper Africa, Robinson will collaborate closely with the White House National Security Council and the 17 participating U.S. federal agencies, including USAID, to advance the U.S. Government’s Strategy for sub-Saharan Africa, and implement our commitments from the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022. She will work with businesses, investors, and government leaders here in the United States and in Africa to build upon crucial partnerships with nations across the continent that are already confronting some of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as the climate crisis, extreme poverty, and hunger.

Robinson is a visionary leader and social impact champion with decades of experience in public-private partnerships, corporate social responsibility, public health, education, and government relations. Most recently, she served as President and CEO of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, and she was the founding CEO of the Women’s Heart Alliance.

Robinson also brings years of government experience, as she was previously the Deputy Coordinator/Director of Private Sector Engagement for the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) at the Department of State, where she oversaw partnerships with businesses and investors to strengthen the world’s largest global health program devoted to addressing HIV/AIDS. During her tenure at the State Department, she also held a special assignment as Director and Special Advisor to the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues, establishing and managing alliances and partnerships that advanced the rights of women and girls around the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her extensive leadership experience also includes service as Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategic Initiatives at Women for Women International and Vice President of Global Strategy and Programs at Susan G. Komen. Last year, Robinson was recognized for her distinguished career and decades of service as she was named to Forbes’ 50 Over 50 for Impact list – a list of entrepreneurs and changemakers who are helping to make the world a better, more equitable place.