Africa: Preparatory Session for Sudan's Neighboring States Summit in Cairo Kicks Off

The preparatory session for Sudan's Neighboring States Summit at the level of Senior Officials in Cairo has kicked off.

The summit, which Cairo hosts on Thursday 13/7/2023 with the participation of leaders of Egypt, Libya, Chad, Central Africa, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea, seeks a settlement to the ongoing Sudanese crisis.

The summit seeks to discuss ways to end the current conflict and its negative repercussions on neighboring countries.

The summit aims to establish effective mechanisms to settle the crisis in Sudan in a peaceful manner and in coordination with other regional and international tracks, the Egyptian Presidency announced this week.

The world is pinning hopes on the summit to find a solution to the conflict that has continued since mid-April between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), killing hundreds, displacing millions and causing hundreds of thousands of Sudanese to flee the country to neighboring states.

The Sudanese delegation will be headed by Malik Agar, the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and will include Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq, according to Al-Sudani news website.

Egypt has repeatedly called for a permanent ceasefire in Sudan, which would pave the way for resolving the ongoing conflict peacefully and stop the bloodshed.

On Sunday, the Presidency stressed Sisi's keenness to formulate a joint vision for Sudan's neighboring states and take steps to settle the crisis, end the bloodshed in Sudan, and spare the Sudanese people the repercussions of the crisis.

The Presidency also highlighted keenness to protect the Sudanese state and its resources and put an end to the grave effects of the crisis on the neighboring states as well as on the regional security and stability.

