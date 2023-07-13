Africa: Warmest Congratulations to Dr. Eduardo Samo Gudo and Dr. Morenike Oguan Alex-Okoh On Their Appointments As Chair and Vice-Chair of the Advisory and Technical Council of Africa CDC, Respectively.

press release

As the Director-General of Africa CDC, I take immense pride in witnessing this leadership transition. Dr. Gudo, your remarkable expertise in Immunology and Virology and your invaluable contributions to medicine and public health in Mozambique make you an outstanding candidate for this esteemed role. Your continued leadership in the Africa CDC Southern Africa Regional Technical Advisory Committee is a testament to your unwavering dedication and commitment to the well-being of our continent.

Dr. Alex-Okoh, your exemplary leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 response in Nigeria, showcases your unwavering commitment to public health. With over two decades of experience in the health sector and your extensive knowledge and practical wisdom, you are a true asset as the Vice-chair. Your achievements as the Director of Port Health Services and as the Pillar Lead for the Point of Entry Pillar/Technical Working Group of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Nigeria exemplify your exceptional dedication to public health and disease prevention.

Under your joint leadership, the Council will undoubtedly achieve remarkable progress in strategic guidance and fulfill Africa CDC's strategic objectives during the second phase of its operationalization. Your unwavering dedication to improving healthcare outcomes in Africa serves as an inspiration to us all.

I would like to seize this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to Dr Anne Marie Ambourhouet-Bigmann and Prof Roma Chilengi for their exceptional leadership in guiding the ATC over the past three years. Their remarkable contributions and dedication have been instrumental in the success and progress of the ATC during their tenure.

Congratulations once again on your well-deserved appointments. We eagerly look forward to your exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to fostering a healthier Africa.

With heartfelt regards,

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General, Africa CDC