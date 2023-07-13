South Africa: Massacre Rocks Nelson Mandela Bay

12 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele

At least six people have been shot dead in Kwanobuhle in Kariega, Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Tuesday night, three men stormed into a house in Kwanobuhle and opened fire instantly killing six people and wounding four others.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said that males were shot at the gate of the property while a further eight people were shot in the house, leaving five dead, and three others injured.

"The total number of deceased persons is five males and one female, while four males and a female were injured," he said.

Naidu said their names and ages are still to be determined and the motive for the massacre is unknown at this stage.

This latest mass killing follows five months after eight people were gunned down at a house in Kwazakhele during a birthday celebration.

In February, four students from a local TVET college were shot dead when three gunmen fired shots at a house in Kwazakhele.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthethelele Mene has condemned the senseless killing and has called on the community to assist police in tracing the perpetrators.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.