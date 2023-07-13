South Africa: Teen Among Dead in NMB Mass Shooting

The youngest victim of Nelson Mandela Bay's latest mass shooting is a 17-year-old girl, who was among those shot in what the community described as a "drug post".

Sivenathi Mxaku was shot dead, along with five male victims, when three gunmen opened fire on a property in Kwanobuhle township. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that another four men and a woman were injured.

Police say at about 7:30 pm, a car stopped in front of a house on Mdledle Street.

Three men allegedly stepped out of the car wielding guns and opened fire on Mxaku and her friend, who were standing by the gate at the time.

Her grandmother, Nosiseko Thube, 78, described her as a quiet child who never gave her any trouble.

"I last saw her in the morning when I attended a funeral next door to the house where she was shot," Thube told Scrolla.Africa.

"I told her to go home and eat. When I got home from the funeral, I was told that she came home as I had suggested. That was the last time any of us saw her."

Mxaku was the youngest to die and the only female. She had allegedly dropped out of school but was planning to go back next year - when her life was cut short.

According to police, the owner of the house was not present when the shooting took place.

"The owner of the place was interviewed and told the team he left his place with his brother to go and buy food. He left people at the shack behind the main house smoking," police said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage but are urging community members to come forward with any information they might have.

When Scrolla.Africa arrived at the scene of the shooting, community leaders blew a whistle, signalling residents to gather for a meeting.

However, residents were too afraid to speak; they left and went back to their houses.

A community member who spoke to Scrolla.Africa on condition of anonymity, said nobody would come forward because they were afraid of the owner of the house where the shooting occurred.

"People here are scared of him. He lends money to most of the old people here, and he gives the younger ones drugs to smoke.

"Even if anyone wanted to come forward with information, they wouldn't because no one knows who would go and inform on them," she said.

In January, eight people were killed when two gunmen opened fire at a birthday celebration in the township of Kwazakhele in Nelson Mandela Bay.