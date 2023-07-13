South Africa: Ellis - Costa Rica Is Banyana's Dress Rehearsal for Sweden

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says that the international friendly against Costa Rica will help the team to prepare for their World Cup opener against Sweden.

South Africa clashes with Las Ticas at the Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub in Christchurch eight days before they kick off their World Cup campaign against Sweden.

While Ellis' girls are also set to face Argentina and Italy in Group G, they want the game against Costa Rica to be a dress rehearsal for their match against Sweden.

Costa Rica settled for a practice match against Banyana as they also have African opposition in team Zambia in their group.

"Despite the jet lag, I think slowly but surely it's getting better," said Ellis.

"Costa Rica is another top team, a World Cup-bound team. Their preparations are similar, they are playing African countries and I think that's why they chose to play us.

"A lot of our game will be based on what we do against Sweden."

It will be the first time since October 2022 that Banyana plays opponents bound for this quadrennial global competition. Their last four friendlies have been against teams not going to the World Cup.

Top of South Africa's targets on Saturday will be to avoid a morale-sapping result ahead of the crucial group opener.

They can take inspiration from the fact that Costa Rica have endured a string of poor results since qualifying for the World Cup.

Since September 2022, the North Americans have played 14 matches, losing nine times, recording three draws and winning just twice.

Victory for Banyana on Saturday would be a huge boost going into the Sweden clash, as they hunt for their first win at the World Cup.