Rwanda: Argentine Think Tank, Rwanda Peace Academy Explore Partnership

A delegation from Fundación Meridiano, an Argentine think tank specializing in analyzing international processes and identifying opportunities for Argentina's national development, paid a visit to the Rwanda Peace Academy (RPA) on Tuesday, July 11.

During their visit, the delegation was briefed by Colonel (Retired) Jill Rutaremara, the Director of the Rwanda Peace Academy, who delivered a presentation titled "Enhancing Regional Capacity for Conflict Prevention, Management, and Peacebuilding: Rwanda's Contribution to Peacekeeping and the Role of the RPA in Addressing Conflict Challenges in Africa."

The presentation, conducted on behalf of Rwanda Cooperation (RC), emphasized the nation's commitment to peacekeeping efforts and the vital role played by the Rwanda Peace Academy in promoting global peace. Rwanda Cooperation is a government agency mandated with sharing Rwanda's innovative initiatives with the rest of the world

In an interview with the press, Colonel Rutaremara expressed his enthusiasm about the delegation's visit, saying, "These individuals are experts who collaborate with the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and even the private sector. They are exploring potential partnerships and collaborations with institutions in Rwanda. Their country is keen on establishing connections beyond South America. They have shown a particular interest in African conflicts, the measures taken by the African continent to address them, the role of the African Union, and the invaluable contribution of Rwanda in peacekeeping operations worldwide."

"This is a tremendous opportunity for us," Rutaremara continued.

"They have expressed their desire to work with us, and while they also have peacekeeping schools, their expertise in research is well advanced. We will carefully review their proposal and explore how our cooperation can be mutually beneficial, be it through institutional partnerships or even broader collaborations between our countries." Rutaremara added.

Mariana Altieri, the Executive Director of Fundación Meridiano, shed light on their organization's focus and objectives, saying, "We primarily focus on international relations, foreign affairs, and economic development. We collaborate with universities, other think tanks, and the national government of Argentina. Our research work, especially in the field of peace and security, involves close cooperation with the National Defense University of Argentina." Altieri said.

He further said that their objectives align with the initiatives undertaken at the Rwanda Peace Academy.

"Rwanda is renowned for its outstanding peacekeeping efforts in Africa, which is why we were particularly interested in establishing connections. We firmly believe that there are ample opportunities for collaboration between our institutions and, more broadly, between Argentina and Rwanda," Altieri said.