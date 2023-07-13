Africa: Ingabire Scoops Continental Award for Fighting Period Poverty

Rwanda's Divine Ingabire, the founder and executive director of I Matter, an organization dedicated to ending period poverty and menstrual shame, was presented with the 20 for 20 Solidarity Award in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday, July 11.

The award ceremony was attended by regional high-level actors, civil society organizations, and the media, recognizing 20 champions who have made exceptional contributions to the promotion and implementation of the Maputo Protocol at various levels.

In an interview with The New Times, Ingabire expressed her joy in representing Rwanda and her unwavering commitment to her cause.

She said: "It is indeed a right for every girl and woman to have access to sanitary products as well as sexual reproductive health information.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all the stakeholders who have played a vital role in our journey. To the generous donors, dedicated supporters, the government of Rwanda, and invaluable partners who have believed in our mission and contributed to our achievements, thank you. I also extend an invitation to individuals, organizations, and communities to join us in this important movement."

She further dedicated her award to all the girls and women who face challenges related to menstrual health.

"Your resilience and strength serve as a constant inspiration for me to continue this vital work," Ingabire said.

Ingabire and I Matter played a pivotal role in advocating for the removal of value added tax (VAT) on sanitary pads, resulting in the successful legislation passed in 2019. Their tireless efforts significantly contributed to ensuring access to essential menstrual hygiene products for women and girls in Rwanda.

The 20 for 20 Solidarity Awards were initiated by the Solidarity for African Women's Rights (SOAWR) Coalition to commemorate Africa Day and the 20th anniversary of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, known as the Maputo Protocol.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Founded in 2004, SOAWR is a regional network comprising over 80 civil society organizations from more than 30 African countries. Its primary focus is advocating for the ratification, domestication, and implementation of the Maputo Protocol across the continent.

Ingabire's achievements have garnered recognition beyond the 20 for 20 Solidarity Award. In 2020, she received the Human Rights Tulip award, followed by the Africa Agent of Change Award in 2022. Her exceptional work also earned her a nomination for the AfricTivistes Civic Action Prize in 2021.

Ingabire's continuous dedication to fighting period poverty and menstrual shame has brought her well-deserved accolades and transformed the lives of countless women and girls in Rwanda.

Through I Matter, she continues to champion the right to menstrual hygiene and sexual reproductive health, leaving an indelible impact on society.