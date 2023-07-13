Rwanda: Paris 2024 Games - Nibagwire Eyes Victory Over Uganda

Rwanda women skipper Sifa Gloria Nibagwire has said that she and her teammates are well poised to beat Uganda ahead of Wednesday's first leg clash of the Paris 2024 Games qualifiers at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The Crested Cranes have not lost a single game against Rwanda, a record that Nibagwire believes her team wants to end in style when the pair face off as they both eye a ticket to the Olympic Games that will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

"The last time we met Uganda, they beat us but that was in the past. We can beat them and we ask our fans to attend this game. Even though technically Uganda is the home team, it is our home soil and we promise not to disappoint them," she said.

"We know that they have big names in their squad but we also have some new elements that can make the difference in our squad too."

The second leg will be played at the same venue on July 18. It will decide who will advance to face Cameroon in the next qualifying round.