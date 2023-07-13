Rwanda's Emeran Scores as Manchester United Beat Leeds in Preseason Friendly

Rwandan wonderkid Noam Emeran was on target for Manchester United as they beat Leeds United 2-0 on Wednesday, July 12 in a preseason friendly.

The youngster, who travelled with the Red Devils' first team for preseason in Oslo, Norway, was introduced by manager Erik Ten Hag in the as Manchester United played with two different sets.

The breakthrough goal came when Norwegian midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaroen expertly threaded Emeran in down the right channel and the 20-year-old forward opened up his body before firing left-footed past Dani van den Heuvel in the Leeds goal.

Manchester United underlined their superiority when Emeran's angled pass into the box found Joe Hugill in space near the penalty spot and the young forward fired home first time. It was not only a composed finish by the teenager but also a positive pre-season start for Ten Hag's side.

Emeran is doing all he can to impress Ten Hag during the pre-season as he eyes a permanent place for the 2023/24 season.

He will now be hoping to get more playing time when Man Utd host Lyon at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on July 19, kick-off 2pm, before they begin their four-game USA tour three days later.